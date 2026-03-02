HARRISBURG – Ahead of freezing precipitation forecast across Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning to implement vehicle restrictions across Pennsylvania’s Interstate network and on some other high-traffic roadways. Drivers are advised to watch weather forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel if possible and to exercise caution when driving.

In areas without salt residue on the roadway from previous storms, PennDOT may pretreat with salt brine, essentially a mix of water and salt, from the backs of anti-icing trucks before frozen precipitation starts to fall. Salt brine isn’t appropriate for every storm, but when it’s used it helps prevent precipitation from bonding to the road and gives the department a jump start on removing ice and snow.

Restrictions are planned for certain vehicles during the storm, and will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Drivers can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website. Restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions permit. Restrictions can be changed based on conditions on the roadways, and reports from first responders, law enforcement and PennDOT personnel.

The following vehicle restrictions are planned to go into effect at 3:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, in accordance with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

I-80 from I-79 to Exit 173.

I-99 entire length.

The following vehicle restrictions are planned to go into effect at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, March 3, in accordance with Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

I-80 from Exit 173 to the New Jersey border.

I-81 from I-78 to the New York border.

I-84 entire length.

I-180 from I-80 to U.S. 220.

I-380 entire length.

U.S. 322 from I-99 to I-81.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches without available chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board.

Motorcycles.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles when conditions warrant, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter storms is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if drivers must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

Have an emergency kit handy. Here are some suggestions of what you could include in your emergency kit.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data shows that there were 8,329 crashes, 29 fatalities, and 2,959 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways. Eleven of the people who died weren’t wearing a seat belt, and 17 of the fatalities were in crashes where a driver was going too fast for conditions and drove out of their lane.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.pa.gov/DOTsafety.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.