DUBOIS- A healthy pregnancy is one of the best ways to promote a healthy birth. Receiving early and regular prenatal care improves the chances of a healthy pregnancy and giving birth to a healthy baby.

In 2024, approximately one in six babies were born to women who did not receive adequate prenatal care. Babies born to mothers who lack prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight. In addition, lack of prenatal care significantly increases the risk of premature birth and infant death.

“When women are contemplating a pregnancy, they may want to schedule an appointment with a gynecologist or obstetrician to review their medical history and develop a plan for their reproductive life,” said Sara Lange, DO, who specializes in women’s health services at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN. “The physician or provider will help ensure that any pre-existing conditions such as diabetes are controlled, make sure their immunizations are up to date and possibly prescribe vitamins.”

What are the Signs of Pregnancy?

When a woman suspects she is pregnant, she typically will take a home pregnancy test, or two or three. Some women know they are pregnant before they receive positive test results by changes to their bodies. One of the first signs of a pregnancy is a missed period which may be accompanied by tender breasts, overwhelming fatigue, nausea and frequent urination.

When to see a gynecologist/obstetrician?

Many women contact their gynecologist as soon as they have a positive at-home pregnancy test. The first appointment is typically scheduled about six to eight weeks after the last menstrual period.

“Women who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, irregular periods or a history of miscarriage, should begin care as soon as possible,” said Dr. Lange

What happens during the first visit?

During the first appointment with a physician or provider, pregnancy will be confirmed either via a blood or urine test. A thorough review of the mother’s medical history as well as the family’s medical history. The provider will discuss lifestyle, medications and possibly prescribe prenatal vitamins.

How often are appointments?

For a typical low-risk pregnancy, prenatal appointments are scheduled monthly up until week 28 to monitor the health of the mother and baby. Abdominal measurements will be taken along with checks of the fetal heart rate and the mother’s weight and blood pressure. From weeks 28 through 36, the mother will see the provider every two weeks for the same measurements and checks. From week 36 through delivery, appointments are scheduled weekly. Women with high-risk pregnancies will require more frequent appointments for closer monitoring.

When do you plan for labor and delivery?

A birth plan is a personal decision. Most expectant mothers begin focusing on their birth preferences during the third trimester (starting at 28 weeks). They will discuss their preferences for pain relief and the type of environment in which they want to give birth.

In some instances, a mother’s medical history may be taken into consideration such as a previous Cesarean birth (C-section). It is also important to note that during labor, situations such as fetal distress, labor that does not progress, baby in the breech position, may necessitate a C-section for the safety of the mother and baby.

Women who are just starting to think about getting pregnant or are already expecting, have many questions. It is important to consult a gynecologist or obstetrician they trust.

The physicians and providers at Penn Highlands Healthcare are committed to making every pregnancy and delivery a unique and special experience that is safe, memorable and comfortable. To learn more, visit www.phhealthcare.org/ob