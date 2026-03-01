HOUTZDALE- As we walk through the Lenten Season, Christ the King Parish is preparing to bring the Eucharistic Miracles Display to the parish March 14 and 15.

Newly named Saint Carlo Acutis died at just 15 years old of leukemia in 2006, but prior to his death, he made it his mission to document as many Eucharistic Miracles as he could find and place them on a website so the world could see them.

“Eucharistic Miracles are extraordinary events, where the Eucharist no longer appears under the form of bread and wine, but takes on the biological qualities of human flesh or blood or both,” according to the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

“These miracles have no scientific explanation but can be scientifically verified and help us go beyond the visible and perceptible to the existence of something beyond, or even supernatural.”

Eucharistic Miracles began occurring centuries ago and have continued throughout the years. The most recent approved one occurred in 2014, in India, and was officially approved by the Vatican last year.

Monica Morroni-McMahon, a parishioner of Christ the King Parish, said Lent was the perfect time to bring the Eucharistic Miracles to the parish.

“The Eucharistic Miracles are awe-inspiring. They are gifts from the Lord to deepen our understanding of His greatest gift to us — His Body and Blood as the Eucharist,” Morroni McMahon said. “Viewing these miracles serves to enhance our love and appreciation for the Lord’s Real Presence with us in the Eucharist,” she said.

The Eucharistic Miracles Display will be at Christ the King Parish Center from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 14, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 15. The exhibit features over 100 laminated panels with descriptions and photographs of Eucharistic miracles that have occurred in countries worldwide.