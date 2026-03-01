CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man who was the subject of an investigation by the attorney general’s office was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on his original charges Wednesday.

In connection with his actions on Feb. 16, Isaac Duane Kunselman, 30, is charged with felony possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered, driving under the influence, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

These charges were all held to court after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, sending this case on to the county court.

The criminal complaint details how the truck Kunselman was driving was pulled over in Houtzdale for a vehicle violation. When officers made contact with him, they noticed he had signs of being impaired. Police found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket as they took him into custody for DUI.

After he was placed in handcuffs, he “went through mood swings which could be indicative of someone under the influence of a controlled substance,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

He was transported to the police barracks and searched again. Police reportedly found a piece of foil with a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl, and a bottle with 40 Clonazepam pills.

Kunselman refused to consent to a search of his vehicle but a search warrant was obtained for it. Police located a large zipper bag in the bed of the truck that contained seven long guns and a handgun which had the serial numbers obliterated. They also found a metal grinder, metal hack saw and a metal file which could be used to destroy serial numbers.

Kunselman is facing additional charges resulting from the search of his home on Feb. 16.

According to that affidavit of probable cause in the second case, the PA Attorney General Drug Task Force was investigating Kunselman’s possible distribution of controlled substances and firearms.

On Feb. 16, officers spoke with a woman at his residence who said he kept methamphetamine in the dining room. Police reportedly found a large container in that area with a quantity of methamphetamine.

After receiving permission to search further, they found multiple long-gun style firearms in the basement. They then took steps to obtain a search warrant for the entire home after which police said they located three 3D printed pistol receivers, two pistols, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, additional methamphetamine, and a shotgun.

Two of the firearms found were later discovered to be stolen, according to the report.

A child was also living in the home.

For this, Kunselman is charged with felony counts of possessing a firearm with manufacturer number altered, receiving stolen property (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child, and manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bail is $100,000 in the second case and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 18.