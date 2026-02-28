Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs
1 cup canola oil
1/2 cup maple syrup
3 cups grated carrots (about 6 medium)
Frosting:
1 — 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Chopped walnuts
Directions
~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients.
~In another bowl, beat eggs, oil, and maple syrup. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in carrots.
~Fill 18 paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes 9or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
~For frosting, combine the cream cheese, butter, maple syrup, and vanilla in a bowl; beat until smooth. Frost cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle with nuts.
~Store in the refrigerator.
~Makes 1-1/2 dozen.
