Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1 cup canola oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

3 cups grated carrots (about 6 medium)

Frosting:

1 — 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chopped walnuts

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients.

~In another bowl, beat eggs, oil, and maple syrup. Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in carrots.

~Fill 18 paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes 9or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean). Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

~For frosting, combine the cream cheese, butter, maple syrup, and vanilla in a bowl; beat until smooth. Frost cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle with nuts.

~Store in the refrigerator.

~Makes 1-1/2 dozen.

