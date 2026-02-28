CLARION — Playoff time means each game is a season in itself. There is no “we have another one” like there is between December and mid-February, as the postseason means only one team continues, and another sees the year conclude. That is how Missy Helsel spoke to her Clearfield Lady Bison squad once their season came to a close two weeks ago, stating that each game from here on is a one-game season, and the goal is to go 1-0 each time.

With a district championship locked up, Clearfield was one game away from entering the PIAA state tournament. All that stood in their way were the Lady Raiders of Carrick, representing District 8 for the subregional play-in. The two squads descended on the Tippin Gymnasium at Penn-West Clarion, and the Lady Bison showed why a season ago was not a fluke. Even with the physical play and constant jump ball rulings from officials, Clearfield forced turnovers and overcame early shooting struggles for a 64-22 triumph.

“We knew Carrick was going to be a scrappy team. Our girls came ready for a battle, and weren’t sure what to expect,” Helsel said after the victory. “We came out a little slow, and I think that’s because we were trying to get a feel for the atmosphere and the other team.”

Sonny Diehl was taking charge all night against Carrick. The junior finished with a game-high 23 points, with over half coming in the first two quarters.

The Lady Bison head coach spoke of the struggles and the slow start as in the first quarter, Clearfield did get more shots at the basket, but only went 5-for-19 from the floor. What saved them from it being a low-scoring quarter was Sonny Diehl being a force in trying to get her hands on the ball via both ends of the court. By the same token, the defense was putting up a fight, despite Carrick having one of their top players sidelined due to injury. The Lady Raiders only shot 1-for-7 in the first quarter, not even getting their first bucket until a free throw by Arianna Morant with just over two minutes remaining. Clearfield held a 14-3 advantage after eight minutes, with 11 of those points coming from Diehl.

“Sonny is a really strong player on offense getting steals, and being on the rebounds,” Helsel said. “Her, Evie (Helsel), and Elia (Evilsizor) on the boards, Mia (Helsel) and Myleigh (Hudson) flying down the court. All that works in our favor.”

Diehl carried the team through most of the first half, but that also allowed the team to calm down and work harder to find the better shot. Through the first half Clearfield was only 10-for-32 shooting, and still managed to take a 26-10 lead into halftime.

Everything changed in the third quarter in being able to make baskets in a matter of moments. After making only one deep shot in the first half, Mia Helsel would drain a trio of threes in the quarter to push Clearfield out in front by a major margin. By the same token, Diehl continued to work hard into the paint and feed her teammates. She ultimately led all scoring in the contest, finishing with 23 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Mia Helsel added in another 18 points, and younger sister Evie finished with 15.

Clearfield pushed the game to the point of hitting the 30-point threshold just before the media timeout in the third, ensuring a running clock through the remainder of the night.

Clearfield’s Evie Helsel (3) and Elia Evilsizor (34) double-team Arianna Morant in the first half. The Lady Raiders were limited to just 8-for-42 on the night shooting, while the Lady Bison forced 21 turnovers.

The running clock allowed the coaching staff to rotate in girls that normally may not see as much playing time in the regular season, but in Helsel’s eyes became even more valuable in this time of year.

“Our first three that come in off the bench, Aliza Miller, Alyssa Natoli and Riley Cummings, do a great job subbing in for whomever I need to take off,” Helsel said. “Getting this type of experience, in this atmosphere, on a big court, it’s absolutely invaluable. Then you have the others coming in to get those valuable minutes, it’s great for everyone. They are great practice players, and they love being part of this team.

“If we don’t have them, we don’t have the team we have. Every one of them are valuable.”

With the team sitting at 18-6, Clearfield enters the PIAA state tournament already with the knowledge of whom they will be facing, as they will take on Belle Vernon from District 7 in the opening round of the Class 4A bracket. But, what Helsel is grateful for is that the first round will have the higher seed host the game, and that gives the Lady Bison one final game this year in the Bison Gymnasium.

“We were trying to find out if we were going to be hosting the first round. Last year, we had a great game against Laurel Highlands on our home court, and we have great fans that travel with us that I know are ready for a home game,” Helsel said. “It’s exciting to get that home game, and we’re happy to be in the state playoffs.

“These girls talked about it at the beginning of the year, and one of those goals was to get to this point. Suddenly, we’ve made it this far, and we just want to keep going.”

The opening round for the Lady Bison against Belle Vernon will be next Saturday, March 7. Start time and ticket information will be announced in the coming days.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Carrick 3 7 7 5 – 22

Clearfield 14 12 25 13 – 64

Carrick – 22

Addi Shultz 1 1-4 3, Arianna Morant 1 1-2 3, Alaysha Peacock 3 2-2 8, Ahlai Robinson 0 1-2 1, Skye Hall 1 1-2 3, Alana Willard 1 0-0 2, Tarau Dudley 1 0-0 2, Hiara St. Julien 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 8 6-14 22.

Clearfield – 64

Sonny Diehl 7 3-5 23, Evie Helsel 6 2-2 15, Alyssa Natoli 2 0-0 5, Rilee Thompson 0 0-0 0, Mia Helsel 6 2-3 18, Myleigh Hudson 1 0-0 3, Riley Cummings 0 0-0 0, Myra Ramkawsky 0 0-0 0, Charlie Spingola 0 0-0 0, Sidney Norris 0 0-0 0, Aliza Miller 0 0-0 0, Elia Evilsizor 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 24 9-14 64.

GAME STATISTICS

Carrick/Clearfield

Shooting: 8-42/24-52

Rebounds: 21/20

Fouls: 15/14

Turnovers: 21/11

Three-Point Shots: E. Helsel, Natoli, M. Helsel-4, Hudson

Clearfield Lady Bison Scoreboard