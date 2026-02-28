CLARION — Over the last few seasons, the Clearfield Bison basketball squad has become familiar with some teams outside of the usual area with the class distinction. Beyond the area code, they have gotten to compete against teams from the southwest area of the state, namely Obama Academy of International Studies. The two squads have become very familiar opponents, meeting most recently as last season in the subregional playoff between District 8 and 9. That night, Clearfield got the better of the Eagles to make it into the state playoffs. On Friday, the two would square off once more at Tippin Gymnasium in order for one to make that same trip.

This night, the team from Pittsburgh City League would get the better of the local squad. The Eagles got out front early, and would not look back, as Clearfield’s incredible year came to a close via a 57-34 loss.

The Bison could not get going in the opening stanza, limited to only four points on two buckets by Evett Maines and Cooper Broad. By contrast, the Eagles had balanced scoring from Zion Conner, Sheikh Long and Eric James. That momentum continued in the second quarter, despite the Bison getting back in a groove to close the gap just slightly for a moment. Still, Obama Academy headed into halftime with a 10-point lead.

Clearfield kept the game close in the third, keeping it mostly within three possessions until the final buzzer.

In the fourth, Obama Academy put it away with a 20-point performance, while limiting Clearfield to only eight. Both James and Naron Jackson hit double figures for the Eagles, each finishing with a team-high 14 points. The Eagles did struggle a bit at the foul line, going 12-for-20 on the night. For Clearfield, the opportunities at the charity stripe were limited, and shots that normally would fall could not make it in the hoop. A team that enjoyed finding success behind the arc was limited to only one three-point shot, that coming from Parker Collins.

Only Evett Maines made it to double figures, finishing with a game-high 15 points in what would be his final game in a Bison uniform. He, Collins, Broad and Braison Patrick all graduate in the spring, finishing their careers with another District championship.

Obama Academy moves into the PIAA playoffs, while Clearfield’s season draws to a close with a final record of 21-4.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Obama Academy 12 12 13 20 – 57

Clearfield 4 10 12 8 – 34

Obama Academy – 57

Jaden Colbert 0 1-2 1, Elijah Rawlings 2 1-2 5, Sean Gaines 1 3-3 6, Naron Jackson 6 2-2 14, Darnell Turner-Clay 1 0-0 2, Zion Conner 3 1-6 7, Sheikh Long 3 0-0 6, Leonard Prince 0 0-0 0, Jordan Colbert 1 0-0 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Eric James 5 4-5 14. TOTALS 22 12-20 57.

Clearfield – 34

Parker Collins 2 0-0 5, Evett Maines 7 1-1 15, Braison Patrick 2 2-2 6, Elijah Glunt 0 0-0 0, Tanner Kaskan 1 0-0 2, Noah Rumfola 1 0-0 2, Easton Maines 0 0-0 0, Cooper Broad 1 0-0 2, JT Strishock 0 0-0 0, Ethan Coudriet 0 0-0 0, Dominic Natoli 0 0-0 0, Avery Schneck 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 3-3 34.

Final Clearfield Bison Basketball Scoreboard