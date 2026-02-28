CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — FUN Bank Hoops is back at Tippin Gymnasium today for the biggest basketball day of the year in District 9.

Five champions will be crowned, and another game will decide who heads to the state playoffs at Super Saturday.

Super Saturday begins at 11:00 a.m. with the first of six games on the campus of PennWest Clarion.

FUN Bank Hoops will have all of the action, as all six games will be broadcasted live on ExploreClarion and ExploreVenango.com

Mike Kalinowski, Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, and Lexis Twentier will have all of the action live at Tippin Gym.

Below is a full schedule of the games:

11 a.m. – D9 Class 3A Girls Championship Game: Cranberry vs. Karns City

12:45 p.m. – D9/10 Class 3A Boys Subregional Game: Cranberry vs. Eisenhower

2:30 p.m. – D9 Class 2A Girls Championship Game: Keystone vs. Kane

4:30 p.m. – D9 Class 1A Girls Championship Game: Clarion-Limestone vs. Elk County Catholic

6:15 p.m. – D9 Class 2A Boys Championship Game: Redbank Valley vs. Clarion

8 p.m. – D9 Class 1A Boys Championship Game: Johnsonburg vs. Elk County Catholic

The post Are You Ready? Super Saturday Is Here, and FUN Bank Hoops Has All of the Action appeared first on exploreJefferson.