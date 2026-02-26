CLARION, Pa. – Independence Health System brings together five hospitals—Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe, and Westmoreland—to support the communities they serve.

Here, your care begins with a personal relationship between you and your primary care physician, the foundation of your health journey.

That relationship is strengthened by specialists and advanced practice providers who live and work in the same communities, ready to step in when you need them most. Together, they form a connected team focused on delivering expert, local care.

Find expert care here at Independence Health System.

The post SPONSORED: Your Care, Your Community at Independence Health System appeared first on exploreJefferson.