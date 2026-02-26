DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home will host bereavement support groups in March for individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

The groups provide a confidential and caring environment where participants can find comfort, support and helpful information while grieving.

The March 2026 schedule include:

The Bereavement Support Group will meet at the Penn Highlands DuBois Central Resource Center, 204 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, on Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m.

At Penn Highlands Clearfield, the group will meet at the hospital, 809 Turnpike Avenue, Clearfield, on Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m.

In St. Marys, the group will meet at Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, on Tuesday, March 10, at 2 p.m.

In Brookville, the group will meet at the Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home office, 298 Main Street, on Thursday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m.

The free adult meetings are open to all area residents. No reservation is required, and confidentiality is respected.

For more information, contact Mary Lou Wehler, Bereavement Coordinator, at 814-788-8002.

