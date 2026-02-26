PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash on N. 8th Road in Perry Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:28 p.m. on February 24 on N. 8th Road (Route 3008) in Perry Township, Jefferson County, a police report stated.

Police said Ralph R. Harvey, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio, was traveling west when he under-compensated a left-hand curve, traveled onto the westbound berm, and struck a downed tree with the front of his 2024 Kia Forte.

The vehicle came to final rest on top of the tree facing northwest, police reported.

Harvey was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the report.

Police said Harvey was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Jefferson County EMS, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Brosius Towing assisted at the scene.

The post Ohio Man Unharmed After Striking Downed Tree in Perry Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.