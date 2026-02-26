Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Mildred!

Mildred–a young female Great Dane–is looking for a caring forever home.

According to Gateway Humane Society, she is friendly, playful, and funny. She can be shy at first, but warms up quickly. Mildred also loves to play with her squeaky duck!

Her vaccinations are up-to-date, and she is spayed.

If you would like to meet Mildred, please stop by Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek during open hours, Monday and Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m., or contact the shelter at 814-375-0505.

