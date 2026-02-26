The Milkhouse Grille, a family‑owned local favorite, is seeking a dedicated Chef/Cook—full‑time or part‑time—to join its team.

The ideal candidate is a creative individual who thrives in a close‑knit environment and shares the Grille’s passion for quality food and exceptional service. Whether an applicant is an experienced culinary professional or just beginning their career, the team welcomes their interest.

The Milkhouse Grille offers competitive wages based on experience and is happy to provide training for the right candidate.

How to Apply:

Email: Forward a resume to cheryl.marshall@milkhousegrille.com

Mail: Resource Developments, P.O. Box 126, Clarion, PA 16214

In‑Person: Visit the Grille at 10322 PA‑68, Rimersburg, PA 16248 to pick up an application.

