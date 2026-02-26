YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Four people face felony burglary charges after police say they broke into an abandoned business along Route 119 and attempted to steal various items on Monday morning.

According to criminal complaints, 50-year-old Mark Anthony Cessna, of Indiana; 42-year-old Michael Idale Mastarone, of West Leechburg; 38-year-old Ronald Willi Johnson Jr., of Vandergrift; and 25-year-old Diana Inez Landis, of Pittsburgh, were arrested after a victim witnessed them fleeing from Waltman’s Bargain and Mattress Outlet.

The investigation began around 7:00 a.m. on February 23 when a victim contacted state police after a cellular camera activated inside the business on Route 119, according to the affidavit. The victim told police she went to the scene and saw four people running from the building.

Police located Mastarone and Johnson in an open field north of the scene, the complaint said. During a search, officers allegedly found two rings and a pendant in Johnson’s pocket. The victim identified the jewelry as her property, according to the complaint. Police also allegedly found a glassine baggie with suspected methamphetamine and a straw with residue on Mastarone.

The affidavit stated that Mastarone and Johnson initially denied involvement but later provided recorded statements. Both men told police that Landis asked them to go to an abandoned house and Cessna drove the group to the warehouse in a van. Mastarone and Johnson allegedly admitted to entering the business through the back.

Mastarone allegedly told police he found a snow globe clock and a copper car that he placed in a cardboard box to take. Johnson allegedly stated he found a box of designer plates and placed it by a garage door. Both men told police they ran after an older woman opened the garage door and started yelling at them, leaving the items behind, according to the complaint.

State police also detained Cessna and Landis as they reportedly tried to leave the business in a van. In a recorded statement, Cessna allegedly told officers he contacted the others to go to an abandoned warehouse. He said he had been there multiple times looking for valuable items and was specifically looking for clothing for Landis, the affidavit said.

Landis allegedly told police she was having financial struggles and entered the building with Cessna to look through items. She confirmed she would have taken money or clothing if police had not arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

Cessna and Landis each face the following charges:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Johnson is charged with the following offenses:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Mastarone faces these charges:

Burglary — Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Theft by Unlawful Taking — Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

All four defendants are currently in the Jefferson County Prison after failing to post bail. Mastarone and Johnson have bail set at $60,000 each, while Cessna and Landis have bail set at $80,000 each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 12 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.