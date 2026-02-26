CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Clarion Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP Clarion reported the crash occurred at approximately 6:09 p.m. on February 10 on Route 322 near C L School Road.

Police said Daniel M. Clover, 22, of Strattanville, was operating a 2018 Honda Civic when the crash occurred.

According to police, Clover was traveling west when he rear-ended the second vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was operated by a 17-year-old male from Corsica. The teen’s vehicle was stopped for traffic while waiting to turn left onto Kingsville Road.

According to police, Clover was cited for failure to drive at a safe speed.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were not injured, police noted.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash and were towed from the scene by MC Auto, according to the police report.

Clarion Hospital EMS and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

