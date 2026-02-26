CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The NCAA announced the field for the 2026 Division II Swimming & Diving Championships in March, with eight Clarion Golden Eagles earning invites to the national meet in Evansville, Ind at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

On the women’s side, four members of the Golden Eagles women’s swimming & diving team will compete, headlined by four-time national champion and two-time Division II Diver of the Year Luna Castellanos. The senior won both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards in both 2023 and 2025 and will look to add to her already impressive trophy case with more hardware in 2026.

Joining her will be a trio of multiple time All-Americans in Colleen Hudson, Katie Madigan and Taelyn Thomas. Hudson was the runner-up on the 1-meter board last year and took fourth on the 3-meter board, while also cracking the top-16 on both boards in 2024. Madigan also has three top-eight finishes in her career, while Thomas took fifth on the 1-meter board in 2025.

On the men’s side, Zach Schering will conclude a storied collegiate career, looking to claim the one trophy that has eluded him to date, a national championship. A five-time All-American, Schering has finished as high as second place at the national meet, doing so on the 1-meter board in 2024.

He will also be flanked by a trio of teammates looking to add to their own impressive resumés. Senior among them is junior Michael Flamm, who boasts two top-eight finishes at the national meet in his career. Ethan Coronado and Zakary Kennedy are two sophomores looking to continue the strong starts to their careers, with both finishing in the top-eight on both boards as freshmen.

Action will commence with the NCAA diving prequalification meet on Tuesday, March 10. The relatively large field will be pared down for the four days of the championship, with one diving event on each of the four subsequent days.

