BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly stole a debit card from a coworker’s purse and used it to purchase items, according to court documents.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, 21-year-old Kaylee Jane McAninch, of Brookville, faces the following charges:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Misdemeanor 2

Possession of an Access Device Knowing It Was Counterfeit or Altered, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Brandon Long filed the charges on February 17. The incident occurred on November 21, 2025, at Jefferson Manor in Pine Creek Township, according to the complaint. The affidavit stated that McAninch was working at the facility when she went on a break to the locker room. She allegedly took a debit card from a purse located inside a locker next to her own.

McAninch attempted to use the card at 10 different locations or times, according to the affidavit. These included attempts at various ATMs and local stores where the transactions were mostly denied.

The complaint said McAninch successfully used $15.46 from the account. These approved transactions took place at a McDonald’s and a Sunoco gas station, according to the affidavit.

During an interview at her home on November 26, 2025, McAninch told police she stole the card from the locker during a morning break, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated she then retrieved the card from her room and handed it to the trooper.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2 at 9:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

