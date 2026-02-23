Look—right up front, I do not like to shop. Most guys don’t. My clothing wardrobe consists of khakis and sweatshirts from L.L. Beam. I know how they are going to fit as I’m in of this “slightly-fitted” stuff that is invading the clothing market. And, they’re mostly cotton: polyester which makes me itch. The everyday jogging pants in winter, and shorts in summer, usually come from Sam’s Club.

But, it’s not that kind of shopping I am referring to. I am talking about everyday shopping as in food. I cook for myself almost every day, so I shop for food a lot, though Clearfield doesn’t have many options. If like, Weis Markets came to town I would completely freak out. If I go through Philipsburg it is a must- stop there. Same goes for Wegman’s if I am in State College.

However, much of my food shopping is done locally in a large venue store. I categorically refuse to have others shop for me. If I am going to put in in my mouth I want to see it before I buy it. Though, the experience can vary between irritating and soul-sucking. I am here to help you out in that regard.

It helps to plan your trip. If you can, do your shopping during the day. The earlier the better to avoid weaving through carts full of “Rugrats.” Of course, keep your eye out for any upcoming bad weather events and beat every one to the punch. When Winter Storm Fern hit (why do they give snowstorms nice names?) I got a few things I needed three days prior. My neighbor religiously shops at 6:30 a.m. I wish I could but my alarm clock does not have a “6” or a 7” for that matter, unless it is nice outside. Keep in mind, I am retired.

Keeping on point. Then, there is the parking issue. I don’t want to see some in a “clapped out” pickup put a dent in my door. I park at the end of the row with a space on each side. If need be, I would park in the next zip code. Though, you do you.

Grab a small shopping cart if available. First, it is more maneuverable. Second, if you fill it you will have enough stuff. Go home now.

I like to limit myself to twenty minutes inside, no more. Sometimes, I time it. But then, I am weird; I have been know to time Homilies in church. Seriously, if you spend more than twenty minutes in there you will go into a foul state of mind quickly.

While inside, follow safe-driving practices. Keep looking far down the road, I mean, down the aisle. As well being a “buy-everything store,” it is also a social hall! People run into others they know and stop to chat, usually in the middle of the aisle. Shopping carts don’t have emergency breaking—that is your job. Someday I will run over some with my car just because I have had “enough.” Maybe you can post my bail.

I believe that shopping cars should have a version of a “shot clock.” In other words, if a shopper stops his or her cart for more that 30 seconds, an alarm sounds. Two- shot clock violations in the same shopping trip, and the shopper gets tossed. I have witnessed shoppers take an item from a shelf, and then stand there with the item in their hands as they gaze at it. Sometimes, I swear that they are about to buy it.

You did bring a list, didn’t you? Going in with out a list is like going Elk hunting without a BB gun. Just get what is on your list and get out.

No cell phones! You want to be in and out and not get distracted. And, if you were foolish enough to being one, not texting “honey” to see what “he or she” wants. If they didn’t tell you beforehand, well too bad.

Did you stick to your 20- minute limit? Great! Treat yourself for your shopping discipline. Grab a bag of Goldfish or Middleswarth on the way out; or I’ve been known to go for an ice cream cone.

On a personal level, I don’t mean to be anti-social, although I admit to avoiding people who would delay my task at hand. That said, there are there are two events in my life that I want to accomplish as quickly as possible…. One is to go to the gym. The other is to go SHOPPING.

I would like to think if you follow my guise, your own shopping experience will be less onerous. And, some ice cream is the cherry on the sundae.