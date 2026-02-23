CLEARFIELD – A Karthaus man charged with selling methamphetamine and in a separate case for fighting with police waived his right to preliminary hearings Wednesday during centralized court.

Markel W. Maines, 56, is charged with three felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and three misdemeanor counts each of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with his actions in July and August of 2025.

According to the affidavit of probable cause in the drug case, Maines sold seven grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $300 on July 24 at a convenience store in Philipsburg, seven grams of methamphetamine for $320 to an informant on Aug. 1 in Chester Hill, and 14 grams of methamphetamine to an informant for $500 on Aug. 5 at a convenience store in Philipsburg.

All of the transactions were monitored by police. Surveillance video from the store captured the purchase in the last controlled buy, according to the report.

In the second case, Maines is charged with felony assault of law enforcement officer and manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

The criminal complaint details how police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because the registration lights were inoperable on Jan. 10 in Decatur Township. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Morgan Run Road.

Maines who was in the passenger seat, was “concealing his face with the collar of his jacket.” He was asked for his identification but Maines refused to show it or give the trooper his name.

“During this interaction Maines would not make eye contact with me and continued to conceal his face. I then instructed Maines to exit the vehicle as I suspected crime was afoot,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.

Maines reportedly refused to exit and was subsequently extracted from the vehicle while physically resisting the entire time. While he was being extracted, Maines stuck one of the officers in the chest with right hand/fist.

Once he was in custody, he was searched and found to be in possession of six baggies of methamphetamine, a digital scale, bulk currency, two baggies with pills, a glass smoking pipe and other drug packaging materials, according to the report.

The cases now move on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. Maines is being held in the county jail in lieu of $25,000 bail in each case.

His co-defendant in the assault case, Rita Marie Bahus, 46, also of Karthaus, who was in the vehicle with him, waived her right to a hearing on charges of felony assault of law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension, in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Jan. 14. Her bail is set at $50,000.

Police say additional troopers appeared on the scene because of the trouble they were having with Maines. Bahus was in the back seat.

She allegedly struck one of the troopers while he was trying to take Maines into custody. When they tried to take her into custody, she also resisted. She was found to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with suspected drug residue.