CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser called Casual for a Cause that invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to eight different local organizations in exchange for dressing casually one day a month during the school year. One of the organizations is the Clearfield Salvation Army.

Pictured from left to right are: Tristan McGuire, a member of the CEA Community Outreach Committee; Michael Knepp of the Clearfield Salvation Army; and Carleigh Barnett and Mandy Wolfel, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee.”