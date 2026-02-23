CLARION — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team advanced 10 out of 12 wrestlers to day two action at the District 9 AA Wrestling Championships at Clarion University, and all 10 either matched or exceeded their tourney seeds as they went on to win their fourth consecutive District 9 AA tournament title.

The Bisons did just enough to hold off runner up Port Allegany and third place St. Marys by a score of 187 to 176 to 169.5. Clearfield went 28-17 overall in the two day tourney.

By virtue of winning the District 9 Team Wrestling title and the individual District 9 title, down two starters, Clearfield Bison head wrestling coach Jeff Aveni was named the 2026 D9 AA Coach of the Year.

Winning titles were Bo Aveni at 127, Bryndin Chamberlain at 133, and Colton Bumbarger at 152.

Runners-up were Colton Ryan at 160 and Tim Taylor at 172.

Fourth place medalists were Brayden Wills at 189, Ryan Ludwig at 215, and Matthew Peace at 285.

Those eight wrestlers will continue their post season journey with a trip to Sharon High School next weekend for the PIAA AA Northwest Regional tournament.

Also adding some valuable team points on the second day of wrestling were fifth place finisher Paxton Parada at 121 and sixth place finisher Jazz Dorsey at 107.

Aveni (32-9), a district runner-up and state qualifier a year ago during his freshman season, was the top seed. He had a 13-3 major decision over Brookville’s Parker McKillip in the semis, setting himself up for a rematch with St. Marys’ Jayce Walter, who Aveni defeated 4-0 back in the dual meet. The score was higher in this one as Aveni defeated Walter (35-9), also a state qualifier last year, by a 7-4 final. Aveni notched the opening takedown just 30 seconds into the match, then got a second takedown in the opening period after a Walter escape, to take a 6-1 lead after one period of action. Walter did turn Aveni for two-point near fall in the final period to close the gap.

Also the top seed this year, Chamberlain (35-8) was looking to defend his 133 pound title from a year ago. A senior, Chamberlain shut out Ridgway’s Owen Steger 7-0 in the semis. He scored the opening takedown in his bout with Central Clarions’ Grayson Aaron (30-16) to lead 3-0 after one period and added an escape in the final period to win 4-0.

Forced to sit out the regional tourney a year ago due to injury, Bumbarger (27-11) looked to improve upon his district runner-up finish from a year ago. The number two seed did just that. He defeated Oswayo Valley’s Travis Coriarity 13-7 in the semis and moved on to face Port Allegany’s Isaac Postlewait (34-7) in the finals. Like Chamberlain, Bumbarger scored the opening takedown and only seven seconds into the match. He then had an escape in the second period to go up 4-0 heading to the final two minutes. After being ridden almost the entire first period, Postlewait chose neutral to start the third period. He did score a takedown, but only rour seconds remained in the bout, giving Bumbarger the 4-3 victory. Bumbarger is trying to join fellow seniors Cash Diehl, Ryan, and Chamberlain as 100 bout winners for their career. The district title was his 96th Bison win.

Ryan (29-9) was a District champ his sophomore year and a fourth place finisher and state qualifier a year ago. The second seed this year, he manhandled Johnsonburg’s Avery Bittler in the semifinals, pinning him in 2:18 after being up 7-1 after one period. In the finals, Ryan met top seeded Jordan Thompson (32-3), a fifth place finisher at states last year. The Bradford senior earned his third District 9 title with an 18-3 tech fall in 5:19.

His first year on the varsity squad, sophomore Tim Taylor (20-16), the three seed, upset the number two seed, Tommy Langdon of Bradford, 5-4 in come-from-behind fashion to reach the championship finals. Johnsonburg’s Rocco Allegretto (36-7) used six takedowns to tech fall Taylor 19-4 in 3:58.

Sixth seeds Wills (28-14) and Ludwig (21-15) each reached the consolation finals, but had to settle for fourth place finishes as Wills was defeated in overtime 4-1 by Redbank Valley’s Jordan Smith and Ludwig, who also placed fourth a year ago, lost to Curwensville’s Caleb Hendershot 8-2.

Peace (23-16) matched his four seed when he was beaten 7-3 by Brockway’s Jon Winnings.

Parada (11-22), the number eight seed, was only one of four Bisons to win his final match of the day as he pinned Curwensville’s Hayden Queen in 2:39 of the fifth place final.

And Jazz Dorsey (8-23), the number 10 seed, won two wrestleback matches via headlocks to also reach the fifth place bout. He was pinned in 4:58 by Brookville’s Elijah McKalsen and finished sixth.

Complete tournament results can be found HERE

Day two Clearfield Bison Results:

Championship Semifinals

127 – Bo Aveni maj. dec. Parker McKillip (Brookville), 13-3

133 – Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Owen Steger (Ridgway), 7-0

152 – Colton Bumbarger dec. Travis Coriaty (Oswayo Valley), 13-7

160 – Colton Ryan pinned Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg), 2:18

172 – Tim Taylor dec. Tommy Langdon (Bradford), 5-4

215 – Madox Decker (Brockway) dec. Ryan Ludwig, 8-1

285 – Lucas Risser (Port Allegany) dec. Matthew Peace, 4-2

Consolation Round 3

107 – Jahaziah Dorsey pinned Cole Kuntz (Johnsonburg), 1:27

121 – Paxton Parada pinned Malyk Harpster (Bradford), 1:59

189 – Brayden Wills pinned Cash Butters (Brockway), 1:17

Consolation Semifinals

107 – Kael McGary (Curwensville) maj. dec. Jahaziah Dorsey, 10-2

121 – Brennan Fillhart (Port Allegany) dec. Paxton Parada, 12-11

189 – Brayden Wills dec. Marcus Gerg (Ridgway), 7-3

215 – Ryan Ludwig dec. Marlon Lewis (Central Clarion), 4-2

285 – Matthew Peace pinned Luke Erickson (Bradford), 2:38

Fifth Place

107 – Elijah McKalsen (Brookville) pinned Jahaziah Dorsey, 4:58

121 – Paxton Parada pinned Hayden Queen (Curwensville), 2:39

Third Place

189 – Jordan Smith (Redbank Valley) dec. Brayden Wills, 4-1 SV

215 – Caleb Hendershot (Curwensville) dec. Ryan Ludwig, 8-2

285 – Jon Winnings (Brockway) dec. Matthew Peace, 7-3

Championship Finals

127 – Bo Aveni dec. Jayce Walter (St. Marys), 7-4

133 – Bryndin Chamberlain dec. Grayson Aaron (Central Clarion), 4-0

152 – Colton Bumbarger dec. Isaac Postlewait (Port Allegany), 4-3

160 – Jordan Thompson (Bradford) won by tech. fall over Colton Ryan, 18-3 5:19

172 – Rocco Allegretto (Johnsonburg) won by tech. fall over Tim Taylor, 19-4 3:58

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.