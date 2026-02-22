ALTOONA — The Clearfield Lady Bison wrestling team took seven girls to the District 5/6/9 Championships at Altoona High School on Saturday, February 21 and came away with six medalists that led them to their first ever district title. The Lady Bison were 17th in 2024 and moved all the way to fourth last year.

All seven girls contributed team points, and all were needed, as Clearfield edged runner-up Northern Bedford, 129.5 to 123. Right behind were Central Mountain with 121 and Redbank Valley with 119.5 rounding out the top four in the 34-team field.

Overall the Lady Bisons went 15-9 on the day, ending with five runners-up and a fourth place finisher. Those six medalists will advance to next week’s Central Regional tourney at Milton High School, where they will look to improve upon their 19th place finish from a year ago.

Earning silver medals were Ashley Rougeux at 112, Finley Gilbert at 118, Angela Rougeux at 130, Makayla Taylor at 155, and Jocelyn Nixon at 190. Alara Quickel was fourth at 148.

Margaret Duke, the 12 seed, went 1-2 at the tourney at 136 and ended her sophomore season, and first year on the team, with an 8-13 record.

Freshman Ashley Rougeux (22-6), the three seed went 3-1 on the day at 112, but was pinned by Redbank Valley’s number three ranked girl in the state, Iris Reitz (31-1), in 2:34 in the finals. Rougeux had three falls to reach the final.

The top seed at 118, Gilbert (20-9) also had three falls to reach the finals, but was pinned by Juniata’s Madison Bryner (26-3) in 3:31. Gilbert was third at districts a year ago during her freshman season.

Sophomore Angela Rougeux (25-9), the second seed at 130, had two pins and a tech fall to reach the finals where she was pinned in 2:18 by Northern Bedford’s Emily Dennis (22-9). Rougeux was fourth a year ago in her freshman season.

Senior Makayla Taylor (19-6), the second seed, had two pins to reach the finals but ran into the top girl in the state, and maybe the country, in Chestnut Ridge’s Violet Lasure. Lasure (32-0), a junior, is already a two-time state champ and is 97-0 in her career with 88 pins. Taylor lasted 1:30, the longest of Lasure’s matches in the tourney.

Freshman Jocelynn Nixon (15-7), also the two seed, had a first period fall in the semifinals, but was then pinned by Central Mountain’s Ashlyn Miller (21-7) in 1:36 in the final.

And senior Alara Quickel (17-10), the four seed at 148, matched her seed with a 2-2 day, moving one spot up the podium from a year ago. Both of her wins were by fall, and her loss in the third place bout to Central Mountain’s Alana Rhodes (15-12) was by fall in 2:50.

As a side note to the tournament, Clearfield Lady Bison head coach Tim Taylor was named the district coach of the year by his peers.

Full tournament results can be found HERE.

Clearfield results:

Championship Round 2

112 – Ashley Rougeaux pinned Jadason Lowery (Somerset), 1:02

118 – Finley Gilbert pinned MeiLin Talbot (Central Mountain), 0:34

130 – Angela Rougeaux pinned Marley Griffith (North Star), 0:47

136 – Isabella Sleasman (Meyersdale) pinned Margaret Duke, 3:02

Consolation Round 2

136 – Margaret Duke pinned Hailey Snowden (Chestnut Ridge), 2:15

Championship Quarterfinals

112 – Ashley Rougeaux pinned Shyanna Brandt (Huntingdon), 2:50

118 – Finley Gilbert pinned Myha Dixon (Northern Bedford), 0:26

130 – Angela Rougeaux won by tech. fall over Brea Beward (Juniata), 18-0 5:45

148 – Alana Rhodes (Central Mountain) pinned Alara Quickel, 1:12

155 – Makayla Taylor pinned Aella Mally (State College), 0:56

Consolation Round 3

136 – Julia Hartman (Central Mountain) pinned Margaret Duke, 1:53

Championship Semifinals

112 – Ashley Rougeaux pinned Yasmin Miller (Northern Bedford), 3:12

118 – Finley Gilbert pinned Brooklyn Veloz (Tyrone), 0:54

130 – Angela Rougeaux pinned Calli Bash (DuBois), 5:36

155 – Makayla Taylor pinned Bailee Scott (Bellefonte), 3:24

190 – Jocelyn Nixon pinned Audriana Inzana (Brockway), 1:43

Consolation Round 4

148 – Alara Quickel pinned Zoe Bennett (Redbank Valley), 1:30

Consolation Semifinals

148 – Alara Quickel pinned Kiah Grennawalt (Punxsutawney), 4:47

Third Place

148 – Alana Rhodes (Central Mountain) pinned Alara Quickel, 2:50

Championship Finals

112 – Iris Reitz (Redbank Valley) pinned Ashley Rougeaux, 2:34

118 – Madison Bryner (Juniata) pinned Finley Gilbert, 3:31

130 – Emily Dennis (Northern Bedford) pinned Angela Rougeaux, 2:18

155 – Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Makayla Taylor, 1:30

190 – Ashlyn Miller (Central Mountain) pinned Jocelyn Nixon, 1:36

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.