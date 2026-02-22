CLARION — Curwensville placed seventh in the team standings at the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium and qualified five for Northwest Regionals.

The Tide’s Kael McGary (107), Russell Bloom (114), Reed Hawkins (172), Caleb Hendershot (215) and Brooks Hendershot (285) all punched their tickets to the Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School with Top 4 finishes.

“I thought we had a very solid weekend,” Curwensville’s head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “Even the kids that didn’t make it through wrestled well. From the beginning of the year to this tournament is where we want to see our most success. And I think every kid could honestly say they left there this weekend better than they were at the beginning of the year. And five of them get to move on, and that’s awesome.”

Brooks Hendershot was the lone Tide wrestler to make the finals, coming away with a runner-up finish, while Bloom, Hawkins and Caleb Hendershot each placed third at their weight classes. McGary added a fourth to round out Curwensville’s five regional qualifiers, the most the program has had since the 2021-22 season when the Tide sent six to Sharon.

Brooks Hendershot made the finals by avenging a dual meet loss to Brockway’s second-seeded Jon Winnings, who took the regular season clash by 2-1 Tiebreaker. Hendershot trailed 1-0 to start the third of his semifinal bout, but tied it with an escape with 45 seconds left. He scored a dramatic 3-point takedown with seven seconds left in regulation and pinned Winnings as time expired.

“They went to the mat and Brooks caught the kid’s arm behind him and put him on his back,” Swatsworth said. “We lost to that kid last year and we lost to him in the dual meet this year, so it was a very good win for Brooks.”

Hendershot, who is now 27-12 this season, also trailed 1-0 after two periods in his finals match against Port Allegany’s top-seeded Lucas Risser (31-11), but couldn’t find the same magic as he did in the semis, falling by the 1-0 decision to settle for second.

Bloom (21-11) had a disappointing opener in the short 5-man 114-pound bracket, but came roaring back with two pins, decking Redbank Valley’s Corbin Summerville in 2:41 before pinning Bradford’s Carson Hallock (18-10) in 4:46 to take third. Bloom and Hallock were tied 3-3 heading to the third.

“Russ was a little upset at himself after losing that first match, but he said after he lost, “I’m going to get third,'” Swatsworth said. “He delivered. He beat the kid from Redbank that he beat earlier in the year and then I thought he had a really good match for third.”

Hawkins (24-11) lost by technical fall to Johnsonburg’s top-seeded Rocco Allegretto (36-7) in the semifinals, but he responded with a pair of victories to earn third as well. Hawkins steamrolled St. Marys’ Owen Thompson by 15-0 technical fall in 3:12 to make it to the third-place bout where he handled Bradford’s second-seeded Tommy Langdon (23-3) by an 8-4 count. Hawkins scored nearly all his points with a late second-period takedown and four nearfall points to go up 7-1 heading to the third.

(Allegeretto) is the best kid in our district at the weight class by far and we knew that,” Swatsworth said. “Reed went out and had a great match with him. He was only down 3-1 after the first period, but we chose down to start the second and got tilted a few times and that’s what blew the score up. But he dropped down to consolations and wrestled well in those two matches. We were excited to see him wrestle (Langdon). We saw some great things from Reed this weekend.”

Caleb Hendershot also had a tech fall defeat in the semifinals, as Port Allegany’s top-seeded Aiden Bliss (36-1) recorded a 19-3 tech in 3:50. But the sixth-seeded Hendershot (13-7) responded with a 16-3 major decision over St. Marys Jayden Overly (28-14), then defeated Clearfield’s Ryan Ludwig (21-15) by an 8-2 score to far outwrestle his seed and nab third. Hendershot trailed Ludwig 1-0 after two, but scored an early escape in the third to tie it before getting a takedown and four nearfall points in the final 30 seconds of the bout.

“From what Caleb’s come back from … he had a bucket tear in his knee the first day of practice that had to have surgery and he wasn’t able to come back until January, so he was a month-and-half behind in conditioning and wrestling. The he had another issue that cost him two events, so he was really behind the 8-ball. But the last four weeks we had, we worked as hard as we could and I felt got in the best shape he could have to wrestle this weekend. I’m very happy for him. He really wanted to make it through. After he lost in the semifinals, he had the mindset that he was going to get third and that’s what he did.”

McGary, pictured below) also had a semifinal matchup with a top seed as he was pinned by St. Marys Max Jovenetti (38-1) in the first period, but like many of his teammates he answered the bell in the consey semis with a victory, majoring Clearfield’s Jahaziah Dorsey 10-2 to get to the third-place bout. McGary (23-12) faced a familiar foe in Brockway’s Gage Park (19-10), who pinned the Tide freshman twice this season. He still came out on the short end, but only fell by 7-2 decision to take fourth.

“Kael was pinned by (Park) in 20 seconds and a minute-and-half this year, but it was only 7-2 this time,” Swatsworth said. “I think that was one of the better matches I’ve seen Kael wrestle all year, and it came at the right time. You want to hit your peak at this time of the year.”

Curwensville’s Hayden Queen also placed for the Tide, taking sixth at 121 pounds. Queen finished his junior year with a 14-18 mark.

“Hayden’s come a long way,” Swatsworth said. “I know he really wanted to win that last match there and it was back-and-forth. But he got thrown there at the end and put on his back. But he wrestled well in the tournament and had a pretty good year.”

Dean Swatsworth Jr. (133) and Cooper Haag (152) both lost their first consey bouts to Redbank Valley wrestlers on Saturday. Swatsworth Jr. was pinned by Brandon Smith, while Haag dropped a 7-0 decision to Grant Shoemaker. Swatsworth Jr. ended his sophomore season at 15-18, while Haag finished his senior year with a 15-17 mark.

“Dean and Coop both won a match for us during the tournament. Almost all of our kids won at least one. Like I said, from the beginning of the year up to now, we have improved a lot. These kids know where they have to be. I feel like that last couple of years, all our kids have wrestled their best at districts. But I think we wrestled really well this year.”

Team Standings

(1) Clearfield 187.0, (2) Port Allegany 176.0, (3) St. Marys 169.5, (4) Brookville 131.5, (5) Johnsonburg 112.0, (6) Ridgway 103.5, (7) Curwensville 96.5, (8) Bradford 86.5, (9) Redbank Valley 79.0, (10) Central Clarion 76.5, (11) Brockway 74.5, (12) Oswayo Valley 27.0, (13) Kane 6.0, (14) Cameron County 0.0

Curwensville results:

Championship Round 1

127 – Mario Casilio (Johnsonburg) won by tech. fall over Javon Bunce, 17-1 2:51

139 – Nathan Steger (Ridgway) pinned Kegan McMonigle, 0:19

145 – Alex Fiero (Johnsonburg) pinned Thomas Norris, 0:31

160 – Timothy Gustafson pinned Jacob Matteson (Cameron County), 4:41

215 – Caleb Hendershot won by tech. fall over Devon Weckerly (Redbank Valley), 24-8 6:00

Championship Quarterfinals

107 – Kael McGary won by tech. fall over Elijah McKalsen (Brookville), 17-1 4:13

114 – J.J. Hanslovan (St. Marys) won by tech. fall over Russell Bloom, 18-3 5:43

121 – Isaac Castellan (Brookville) pinned Hayden Queen, 0:59

133 – Grayson Aaron (Central Clarion) pinned Dean Swatsworth Jr., 0:57

152 – Isaac Postlewait (Port Allegany) pinned Cooper Haag, 1:23

160 – Avery Bittler (Johnsonburg) pinned Timothy Gustafson, 1:15

172 – Reed Hawkins dec. Zachary Hungiville (Port Allegany), 1-0

215 – Caleb Hendershot dec. Marlon Lewis (Central Clarion), 12-10

285 – Brooks Hendershot pinned Bailey Bowser (Redbank Valley), 1:47

Consolation Round 2

127 – Collin Furgeson (Port Allegany) pinned Javon Bunce, 2:44

133 – Dean Swatsworth Jr. dec. Ian Ginther (Johnsonburg), 7-6

139 – Tate Allison (Central Clarion) pinned Kegan McMonigle, 2:43

145 – Mason Best-Whitmer (Central Clarion) pinned Thomas Norris, 1:44

152 – Cooper Haag pinned Trenton Dotterer (Central Clarion), 3:29

160 – Elliot Colton (Oswayo Valley) pinned Timothy Gustafson, 2:06

Championship Semifinals

107 – Max Jovenitti (St. Marys) pinned Kael McGary, 0:34

172 – Rocco Allegretto (Johnsonburg) won by tech. fall over Reed Hawkins, 18-3 4:09

215 – Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany) won by tech. fall over Caleb Hendershot, 19-3 3:50

285 – Brooks Hendershot pinned Jon Winnings (Brockway), 6:00

Consolation Round 3

121 – Hayden Queen dec. Jaxon McKinney (Redbank Valley), 6-2

133 – Brandon Smith (Redbank Valley) pinned Dean Swatsworth Jr., 2:36

152 – Grant Shoemaker (Redbank Valley) dec. Cooper Haag, 7-0

Consolation Semifinals

107 – Kael McGary maj. dec. Jahaziah Dorsey (Clearfield), 10-2

114 – Russell Bloom pinned Corbin Summerville (Redbank Valley), 2:41

121 – Jaxon Seeders (St. Marys) pinned Hayden Queen, 1:48

172 – Reed Hawkins won by tech. fall over Owen Thompson (St. Marys), 15-0 3:12

215 – Caleb Hendershot maj. dec. Jayden Overly (St. Marys), 16-3

Fifth Place

121 – Paxton Parada (Clearfield) pinned Hayden Queen, 2:39

Third Place

107 – Gage Park (Brockway) dec. Kael McGary, 7-2

114 – Russell Bloom pinned Carson Hallock (Bradford), 4:46

172 – Reed Hawkins dec. Tommy Langdon (Bradford), 8-4

215 – Caleb Hendershot dec. Ryan Ludwig (Clearfield), 8-2

Championship Finals

285 – Lucas Risser (Port Allegany) dec. Brooks Hendershot, 1-0