CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Outdoor enthusiasts who value protecting the natural spaces they enjoy are invited to a special presentation on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m., focused on applying Leave No Trace principles to birding.

Environmental educator Peggy Butler will share how the Leave No Trace (LNT) guidelines — developed in the late 1980s through a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the National Outdoor Leadership School — can help minimize human impact on public lands.

The program is hosted by the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society and will be held at the Clarion Free Library, located at 644 Main Street in Clarion. The event is free and open to the public.

While litter is an obvious concern, organizers note that environmental damage can also include trampling delicate forest floors, disturbing stream beds, or unintentionally disrupting wildlife habitats. Butler will discuss how birders and other outdoor recreationists can adopt ethical practices to preserve natural areas for future generations.

A lifelong nature lover, bird watcher and conservationist, Butler retired from Forest Area Schools in 2024. Since then, she has dedicated her time to the educational mission of the Pennsylvania Firefly Festival and is working toward certification as a Pennsylvania Environmental Educator.

More information about the program can be found on the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society website or through its Facebook page. Additional information about Leave No Trace principles is available at lnt.org.

The post Seneca Rocks Audubon Society to Host Presentation with Environmental Educator Peggy Butler appeared first on exploreJefferson.