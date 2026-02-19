NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A single-vehicle crash in North Mahoning Township left a vehicle with disabling damage but no reported injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. on February 1 along Kachmar Road, north of Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, according to report released February 18 by State Police in Punxsutawney.

Police reported a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Kachmar Road when the operator attempted to negotiate a left curve. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and hit several trees before coming to a final rest.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

Police said the vehicle sustained minor cosmetic damage and disabling damage to the steering system. It was towed from the scene by Smith Towing.

The Perry Township Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control, police noted.

According to police, the driver was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

