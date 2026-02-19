CLEARFIELD – A man from Washington D.C. was found guilty Wednesday of stealing a vehicle worth over $100,000, after a two-day trial before Senior Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

Amontay Saroi Matthews, 28, was convicted of felony theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy/theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

The charges stem from an incident on April 22, 2024 after a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was stolen from a Mahaffey dealership.

Sayers noted that the investigation relied heavily on technology as it involved GPS readings, cell phone records, and surveillance video which connected the dots and led to the arrest of Matthews and Justin Caled Wells, 29, District Heights, Maryland. The case against a third man, Michael Kirk, of Bowie, Maryland, is listed as inactive in online court documents.

Surveillance video obtained from the Mahaffey VFW reportedly showed the vehicle passing their building that morning.

Because the vehicle did not have much gas in it, surveillance video from the Sheetz in Patton was also acquired. It showed the stolen vehicle and another vehicle pulling into the gas pumps at the same time.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the driver of the stolen vehicle is seen putting gas in both the stolen vehicle and the second vehicle which was a Hyundai. The drivers talked before the driver of the second car went into the store. It appears there is a passenger in the Hyundai who spoke with the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The second car’s license plate was visible which led to police discovering it was rented by Matthews.

The GPS coordinates show the rental car leaves Washington D.C. on April 21, 2024 and travels to Pennsylvania. It was in the area of the car dealership at 2:50 a.m. on April 22, 2024. It was then at Sheetz at 3:30 a.m. before traveling back to the Washington D.C. area.

At 6:43 a.m. it is less than a quarter mile from where the stolen vehicle was recovered in Oxon Hill, Maryland later that day. The stolen vehicle, worth $107,475 had its passenger side rear window smashed out which is how they were able to get inside and steal it.

Sayers explained that the cell phone records of Matthews, Wells and Kirk indicated that they were traveling the same path as the stolen vehicle.

Wells is scheduled for a two-day trial on March 4 and 5.

Matthews will be sentenced within 90 days.