PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman is behind bars after state police say she sold methamphetamine to an undercover trooper during a controlled purchase and stole funds intended for a separate drug transaction.

According to court records, Heather Renee Territo, 32, of DuBois, was arraigned Tuesday on multiple drug and theft charges following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover trooper was in contact with Territo in September 2025 regarding the purchase of methamphetamine. On September 5, Territo reportedly sent a text message asking to meet in Sykesville or DuBois. The complaint said the parties agreed to meet at the Dollar General in Sykesville Borough to complete the sale of an ounce of methamphetamine, referred to in the affidavit as a “zip,” for $650.

Troopers said they observed a red Toyota sedan pull into the parking lot around 9:32 p.m.. Territo exited the passenger seat and entered the undercover vehicle, where she allegedly removed two plastic bags from her hoodie pocket and placed them in a cupholder in exchange for $650 in state funds. Police say the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

A second criminal complaint states that Territo contacted the undercover trooper again on December 29, 2025. The complaint said Territo claimed she was traveling to Buffalo, New York, to purchase more methamphetamine and could get a better deal if money was provided in advance. According to the affidavit, the undercover officer met Territo at a predetermined location and provided her with $500 for four ounces of the drug.

The complaint said Territo provided occasional updates via text message about her whereabouts and vehicle troubles but eventually stopped responding to all calls and messages. State police say she never delivered the drugs or returned the funds.

Territo faces the following charges for the September incident:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (2 counts)

She is charged with the following offense for the December incident:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Movable Property, Misdemeanor

Territo was arraigned on February 17 and placed in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bail in the September drug delivery case, and $5,000 bail in the December theft case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 at 9:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

