Pennsylvania State Police and court officials reported three separate incidents in Jefferson County this week, including a drug-related arrest, an indecent assault investigation, and a harassment charge filed against a Brookville man.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers from the Punxsutawney Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:14 p.m. on February 17 along Ridge Road in Bell Township. Police said a 27-year-old man from Rossiter was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and displayed signs of impairment from a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney reported receiving a complaint of an indecent assault at 10:54 a.m. on February 17 in Punxsutawney Borough. The victim is identified as a 7-year-old boy from Big Run. State police said the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details were released.

Court records also show that a 31-year-old Brookville man has been cited for harassment involving physical contact. According to a non-traffic docket filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, the citation stems from an incident that occurred February 10 in Pine Creek Township. The case is currently awaiting a plea.

