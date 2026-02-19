HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against a Clearfield County drug trafficker found in possession of 16 firearms — including five ghost guns and tools to obliterate serial numbers.

Following a joint investigation, Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation agents and state police conducted a traffic stop Monday in Houtzdale. Police seized 16 firearms — five without serial numbers — along with methamphetamine.

Isaac Kunselman, 30, of Curwensville, is charged with felony possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, DUI, and related offenses. The investigation is ongoing.

“This collaborative investigation resulted in finding many firearms and tools to create ghost guns, which only exist to aid those in possession to evade law enforcement,” Attorney General Sunday said. “I thank our partners at the Pennsylvania State Police for bolstering efforts to stop drug traffickers with firearms across the entire Commonwealth.”

Kunselman was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $50,000 cash.

Investigators identified Kunselman as a suspected drug trafficker after surveillance and other investigative tactics.

Police seized from Kunselman’s vehicle and home shot guns, rifles, and revolvers. Additional charges regarding the guns and drugs are expected.

This case is being prosecuted by the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.