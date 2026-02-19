EDINBORO, Pa. (EYT) — The Golden Eagles women’s basketball team faced a tough battle on Wednesday, falling to the Edinboro Fighting Scots, 78-63, in a PSAC matchup at McComb Fieldhouse. Despite a spirited fourth-quarter rally, Clarion couldn’t claw back from an early hole.

Claire Noble led Clarion with 13 points, hitting 5 of 9 shots, including three from downtown. Zoe Guice dished out seven assists and snagged four steals. Arianna Seitz chipped in with 10 points and grabbed six boards. Alyssa Terza added seven points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block to her stat line.

The Golden Eagles started the game eager to set the tone but ran into a staunch Fighting Scots’ defense. Niah Smedley broke the scoring drought with a layup at 7:44, thanks to Guice’s assist. Even with efforts like Aundraya Neavins’ free throws at 3:23 and Zoé Bayer’s layup at 1:55, Clarion struggled with turnovers, racking up nine in the first quarter alone. Edinboro took full advantage, pulling ahead 25–8 by the quarter’s end.

The second quarter was a grind for the Golden Eagles. Points from the free-throw line, including Seitz’s four-in-a-row, kept them afloat. However, Edinboro’s dominance in the paint widened the gap, and the half ended with Clarion trailing 45-16.

Clarion came out swinging in the third, highlighted by Terza’s fastbreak three-pointer at 3:30. Their defensive hustle forced turnovers, creating scoring chances. Dominika Logue added a jumper and a free throw, showing the team’s fight. Despite their efforts, Edinboro held firm, leading 65–32 going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, the Golden Eagles soared, putting up a 31-point effort to close in on the Fighting Scots. Noble ignited the team with crucial threes at 9:41 and 7:28, assisted by Guice and Averi Brozeski. Capitalizing on turnovers, Guice and Bayer turned steals into fast break layups, contributing to six fast break points. Yet, even with their late surge, Clarion’s comeback bid fell short, concluding the game with a 78-63 defeat.

The post Clarion Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Drop Road Game at Edinboro appeared first on exploreJefferson.