EDINBORO, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion Golden Eagles (12-13, 7-10 PSAC) secured an important road win on Wednesday night, taking a 92-76 victory over the Edinboro Fighting Scots (12-12, 8-9 PSAC) at McComb Fieldhouse. Clarion’s offense was on fire, sinking 13 three-pointers and converting turnovers into 12 points.

With the win, the Golden Eagles keep their postseason hopes alive. With a 7-10 PSAC record they are tied for sixth place in the West division with Seton Hill, though Clarion owns the tiebreaker over the Griffins due to taking both games against them during the 2025-26 season. The Golden Eagles are just one game out of a tie for fourth place in the West division.

The first half was a nail-biter with both teams exchanging blows. Jeremy Thomas II and Trey Nelson were pivotal for Clarion, with Nelson’s clutch 3-pointer knotting the score at 6:45. The Golden Eagles dominated the boards, with Gavin Cote and Aydan Cunningham cashing in on second-chance opportunities. Cote’s trey at 4:23 was a momentum shifter for Clarion.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles were relentless, with Cunningham and Thomas II swatting away Edinboro’s attempts. The half wrapped up with a highlight-reel fast-break dunk from Thomas II, courtesy of a slick pass from Ricky Goode-Wright, followed by a thunderous slam from Michael Moore, putting Clarion ahead 41–36.

The second half saw Clarion hit the ground running. Thomas II opened with an electrifying dunk at 19:07, assisted by Cunningham, setting the tone. Cote continued to light it up, adding a layup and a three-pointer, widening Clarion’s lead. Nelson kept the offense humming with crucial points and sharp assists.

On the defensive end, the Golden Eagles were unyielding, grabbing vital rebounds and blocks, stifling the Fighting Scots’ scoring chances. Clarion’s shooting from long range and solid free-throw performance kept the pressure on. The game concluded with Clarion firmly in control at 92–76, punctuated by a late Cote three-pointer.

Gavin Cote was the standout, leading with a career-high 32 points, including a staggering seven triples. Nelson was a force with 20 points and an impressive nine assists. Aydan Cunningham notched a double-double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas II was a defensive anchor, pairing two blocks with 13 points.

