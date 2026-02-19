CLARION — The Clearfield and Curwensville wrestling teams will compete at the District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of PennWest Clarion.

The Bison have a pair of No.1 seeds in sophomore 127-pounder Bo Aveni and senior 133-pounder Bryndin Chamberlain, while a total of seven of their 13 wrestlers are seeded in the Top 4 of their respective weight classes.

The top four finishers at each weight class will advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament Feb. 27-28 at Sharon High School.

The Golden Tide do not have a top seed, but have four of their 12 participants in the Top 4.

Aveni, who was a D-9 runner up as well as a fourth-placer at regionals and a PIAA qualifier last season as a freshman, brings a 29-9 record into the tournament. He leads an 11-man bracket featuring eight freshmen and sophomores. Curwensville’s Javon Bunce (12-18) and St. Marys’ Jayce Walter, the No. 2 seed, are the only seniors in the bracket. Aveni owns a 4-0 decision over Walter this season. He’ll open with Ridgway freshman Owen Taska (2-15). Bunce gets Johnsonburg sophomore Mario Casilio (24-11), the No. 3 seed.

Chamberlain, a senior who is 31-8, looks to defend his District 9 title at 133, where he knocked off Sheffield’s Hayden Holden by an 18-9 major decision in last year’s final. Holden wrestles for Warren this season and won the District 10 class 3A title last weekend. Sheffield dropped its wrestling program and now co-ops with Warren. Chamberlain has a Round of 16 bout with Johnsonburg senior Ian Ginther (0-8) to begin his tourney. Curwensville sophomore Dean Swatsworth Jr. (14-16) is the seventh seed and will face Central Clarion’s No. 2 seed Grayson Allen (31-8) in the quarterfinals.

At 107, Curwensville freshman Kael McGary (21-10) has the No. 4 seed and could see St. Marys top-seeded freshman Max Jovenitti (35-1) in the semifinals. Of the 11 wrestlers in the bracket, seven, including Clearfield’s Jahaziah Dorsey, are freshmen. Dorsey (6-20) opens the tournament against Johnsonburg’s seventh-seeded sophomore Cole Kuntz (10-13). McGary faces off with Port Allegany freshman Alyxzander Haggard (5-17) in his opener.

Bison Matt Rowles (26-3) and the Tide’s Russell Bloom (19-10), both sophomores, are the second and fourth seeds, respectively in the short 7-man, 114-pound bracket. The top seed is Brookville freshman Cody Householder (35-4), who could match up with Bloom in the semis and Rowles in the finals. Householder beat Rowles 6-4 in the District 9 Team Dual Tournament on Jan. 31.

Curwensville’s Hayden Queen (13-15), a junior, and Clearfield freshman Paxton Parada (9-20) are the respective seventh and eighth seeds at 121. Parada gets Ridgway’s top-seeded senior Michael Coppello (22-7) in the quarterfinals. Coppello won the 114-pound D-9 title last season. Queen faces Brookville sophomore Isaac Castellan (24-9), the No. 2 seed, in another quarterfinal bout. Castellan was the 107-pound runner-up to Curwensville’s Austin Gilliland at 107 a season ago.

At 139, Clearfield’s fifth-seeded sophomore Noah Troxell (3-14) and Curwensville junior Kegan McMonigle (3-17) both landed in the top half of the 12-man bracket with Ridgway’s top-seeded junior Nathan Steger (22-6), a two-time D-9 runner-up. McMonigle gets Steger in the Round of 16, while Troxell could face the Elker in the semis should he win his opener against Johnsonburg junior Joe Guzman (9-17) and a potential quarterfinal matchup with Bradford’s fourth-seeded sophomore Keenan Miller (13-14).

Clearfield’s Jackson Shugarts (3-10) and Curwensville’s Thomas Norris (1-12) are both unseeded juniors in the 145-pound weight class headlined by St. Marys freshman Grayson Meyer (34-1). Shugarts opens with a Round of 16 bout with Brookville’s Gabe Hannah (7-7). while Norris gets Johnsonburg senior Alex Fiero (9-9) in the same round.

Bison senior Colton Bumbarger (23-11) is the No. 2 seed at 152 where he’ll get an opening round matchup with Central Clarion’s Trenton Dotterer (3-7). Bumbarger was the 145-pound D-9 runner-up to Brookville’s Cole Householder last season. Curwensville’ senior Cooper Haag (14-15), the No. 8 seed, has a bye into the quarterfinals where he will likely face Port Allegany’s top-seeded junior Isaac Postlewait (31-6), who pinned the Tide senior at the Bison Duals.

At 160, Clearfield senior Colton Ryan (27-8) earned the second seed and will face Brockway’s Collin Weir (16-12) in a quarterfinal bout. Curwensville junior Tim Gustafson (17-13) is on the same side of the bracket as Ryan as the No. 6 seed and has a Round of 16 matchup with Cameron County sophomore Jacob Matteson (0-0), who has not wrestled a match in his varsity career. No. 3 seed Avery Bittler (31-7) a senior from Johnsonburg could see both Gustafson and Ryan.

The top seed at the weight class is Bradford senior Jordan Thompson (29-3), a two-time D-9 Class 3A champ, who was the 2A runner-up to Brockway’s Parker Pisarchick last season. Thompson scored a technical fall over Ryan last season at Northwest Regionals on the way to a third-place finish there and a fifth-place medal at PIAAs. Ryan was fourth last season at 152 at both districts and regionals and won a D-9 title at 133 the season before.

Clearfield and Curwensville have the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds at 172 in sophomore Tim Taylor (18-10) and junior Reed Hawkins (21-10), respectively. Taylor begins his tournament against the No. 6 seed from St. Marys in senior Owen Thompson (10-19), while Hawkins starts off against Port Allegany junior Zach Hungiville (22-12). The No. 1 seed in the 10-man bracket is Johnsonburg junior Rocco Allegretto (32-7),

The 189-pound bracket is the only one without a wrestler from both Clearfield and Curwensville. The Bison do have junior Brayden Wills (24-12) competing as the sixth seed, but the Golden Tide will be without senior Heath Hawkins, who was injured in Curwensville’s final home dual meet of the season. Hawkins (17-14) placed fourth at last season’s District 9 Tournament and finished his career with a record of 50-39.

Wills has a potential matchup with Redbank Valley senior Jordan Smith (34-7), the third seed, in the quarterfinals, but starts off against Cameron County senior Jason Doud (0-2). The top seed at the weight class is Central Clarion senior Jacob Henry (33-6), who placed third last year at 172.

Returning at 215 are Clearfield’s Ryan Ludwig (19-13) and Curwensville’s Caleb Hendershot (9-6), both juniors that finished in the Top 6 at the weight last season. Hendershot topped Ludwig 4-2 in last year’s opener, but finished sixth. Ludwig came back through the conseys to place fourth. This season, Hendershot is the fifth seed and begins his tournament against Redbank Valley senior Devin Weckerly (6-24), while Ludwig is seeded sixth and has a prelim against Oswayo Valley freshman Simon Dickerson (1-15). Port Allegany senior Aiden Bliss (33-1), last year’s champ at 189, is the No. 1 seed.

Curwensville’s Brooks Hendershot is the highest-seeded Golden Tide wrestler as he is third at 285, coming into the tourney with a record of 25-11. The Tide senior has a likely semifinal matchup with Brockway senior Jon Winnings (29-8), the No. 2 seed who topped Hendershot 2-1 in the season-ending dual meet. The two also split close decisions last season. Clearfield sophomore Matthew Peace (21-14) is the No. 4 seed and has a potential semifinal matchup with Port Allegany’s top-seeded junior Lucas Risser (28-11). Risser wrestled for Coudersport last season, but is now on the Gators wrestling team in a co-op. He has 4-0 and 1-0 decisions over Hendershot and Winnings this season.

Wrestling begins Friday at 4 p.m. with the preliminary round followed by the quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations.

Action resumes Saturday at 10:45 a.m. with the semifinals and final two rounds of consolations. At 4:30, the third- and fifth-place bouts will be contested before the Hall of Fame inductions, Parade of Champions and the finals.

Class 2A will once again be sharing the stage with Class 3A on Saturday.

Complete brackets can be found HERE.

l