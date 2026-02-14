WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson has announced his campaign for reelection to Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.

In a recently published video by his team on YouTube, Thompson made the announcement, stating, “Serving you in the House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and every challenge along the way has been met with great optimism.”

Thompson, who is seeking his tenth term, says he is proud of the work he has done to help the state’s biggest industry, supporting agriculture, as well as the work that has been done to help veterans, the economy, and the younger generations looking for jobs.

Thompson touched on working towards solutions within communities during the announcement.

“I learned early on working in healthcare and serving my community as a volunteer firefighter, school board member, and scoutmaster that it is better to listen to your neighbors, learn their needs, and work together towards (a) practical solution,” he added.

Thompson ended the video by sharing that he was optimistic that with reelection, he and others would help Pennsylvania and the country continue to do great things.

“I believe that through collaboration, hard work, and the right temperament, we will continue to do great things for our communities, Pennsylvania, and this great country,” Thompson said. “With this announcement, I’m asking for your continued support and vote for Congress.”

