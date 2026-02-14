CLARINGTON, Pa. – Stop at Cousin Basils Restaurant today, Saturday, February 14th, and Sunday, February 15, for their Valentine’s Day specials!
The restaurant is NOT accepting reservations.
HOURS:
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Jefferson County, Pa.
For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.
The post SPONSORED: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cousin Basils Restaurant! appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/02/14/sponsored-celebrate-valentines-day-at-cousin-basils-restaurant-173289/