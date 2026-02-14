CLARINGTON, Pa. – Stop at Cousin Basils Restaurant today, Saturday, February 14th, and Sunday, February 15, for their Valentine’s Day specials!

The restaurant is NOT accepting reservations.

Valentine’s Day Special: Chocolate Strawberry Martini

HOURS:

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

