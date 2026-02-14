PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces a felony retail theft charge after he allegedly stole a pair of shoes from a Punxsutawney borough business on February 9.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Ryan Miller of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, the incident occurred at the Goodwill store located in Punxsy Plaza. A store manager reported to police that a male entered the establishment shortly before 4:00 p.m. and stole a pair of shoes priced at $24.99.

The complaint says Miller reviewed in-store video surveillance of the incident. The footage allegedly shows 78-year-old David H. Small, of Punxsutawney, approaching a clothing rack and removing a shoe from a shelf. Small then appears to remove his own shoes, put on the new pair, and place his old shoes on the rack where the new ones had been, the complaint said.

According to the affidavit, Small wore the new shoes as he walked around the store and then left without paying. The store manager provided a statement to police confirming the store lost $24.99 in the exchange.

The complaint states Miller attempted to contact Small on February 12 without success. Later that day, the manager alerted police that Small had returned to the store. Miller arrived and spoke with Small outside the business.

Small admitted to the theft and apologized, according to the complaint. The affidavit says Small offered to return the footwear and stated he had barely used them. Miller also advised Small he is no longer permitted at the business.

Police say a criminal history check revealed Small has multiple prior convictions for retail theft. Due to these prior convictions, the charge is graded as a third-degree felony.

Court records show Small is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock on March 5 at 1:45 p.m.

