HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania sports betting volume fell by 41.6 percent for this year’s Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, compared to the 2025 game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, preliminary figures show bettors in the Commonwealth wagered $59,275,463 on the game. This total is a decrease from the $101,548,073 wagered when the Eagles and Chiefs faced off last year.

While total betting volume fell, the Board reports that revenue increased to $18,143,469. This stands in contrast to last year, when successful wagers by patrons resulted in a loss of $6,532,147 for operators.

According to the report, 90.6 percent of all money wagered this year came through online sites. The remaining bets were placed at 17 retail locations across the state.

The $53.7 million in online wagers this year dropped from $92.5 million in 2025. Retail wagering also decreased from $8.9 million to $5.5 million over the same period, the Board says.

Tax revenue data provided by the Board indicates that the casino industry and other regulated gaming in Pennsylvania generated $2.98 billion in fees and taxes during 2025.

The Board currently oversees 17 land-based casinos, 11 online wagering sites, and various other gaming formats. These retail locations include six racetrack casinos, five stand-alone casinos, two resort casinos, and four mini-casinos.

Historical data from the Board shows this year had the lowest total handle since 2021. Total wagers reached $71.5 million in 2024 and $84.3 million in 2023.

