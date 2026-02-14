The following letter was submitted by Kali McLaughlin

Entering into talks about a large scale data center without environmental and health impact studies, without considering strain on the electric grid, or how it might affect consumers utility prices would be utterly reckless.

Data centers are loud. Inside the noise levels often reach 85- 96 decibels, enough to cause hearing damage over a short period of time. Outside noise levels will vary by design, as do frequencies and range. I’ve heard descriptions ranging from it sounding like a power lawnmower to sounding like a plane tarmac. This will be running 24/7. During a power outage generators will run at about 110 decibels.

Data centers get super hot and require constant cooling. Additives like biocides and corrosion inhibitors are added to the cooling water. The resulting evaporation from the cooling contains chemicals like nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides as well as dissolved solids, which are all known to cause respiratory problems, particularly in children. These vapors can travel easily, even as much as 100 miles or more in some places. Cooling towers that are used in most of these systems are also considered high risk for Legionnaires disease and other waterborne pathogens, which can become aerosolized.

Most data centers use an extraordinary amount of water. The “hypothetical” plan for Clarion proposes use of river water, up to 1.2 million gallons of potable water daily, supplied by Pennsylvania American Water. Multiple problems can arise from lowering the water volume in waterways, such as an increased concentration of minerals, industrial toxins and waste. Warmed water holds less oxygen than cold, so if discharged into a waterway it stresses fish and aquatic plant life. Corrosion and system chemistry can mobilize metals and other constituents, creating a chronic water-quality issue.

Other factors that need to be addressed are whether the local electric grid is capable of handling such a massive addition or if consumers should expect to suffer brownouts on the hottest days of the summer. Can the water treatment plant handle the influx or remove these toxins before the water is discharged? Will it be discharged into the river? Is there a plan for periods of drought? Will this negatively impact consumer utility prices on water, electric, and natural gas as it has in other regions where data centers are located?