Ingredients

1 egg

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Coating:

2 eggs

1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers)

5 tablespoons canola oil

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over the mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions. Set aside.

~In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon. Mix well.

~Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball.

~In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs.

~In a large skillet, cook meatballs in canola oil over medium heat for 10-12 minutes.

