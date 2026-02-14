Ingredients
1 egg
1 envelope onion soup mix
1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons 2% milk
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Coating:
2 eggs
1 cup crushed saltines (about 30 crackers)
5 tablespoons canola oil
Directions
~In a large bowl, combine egg and soup mix. Crumble beef over the mixture and mix well. Divide into 36 portions. Set aside.
~In another large bowl, combine the flour and milk until smooth. Add cheese and bacon. Mix well.
~Shape cheese mixture into 36 balls. Shape one beef portion around each cheese ball.
~In a shallow bowl, beat eggs. Place cracker crumbs in another bowl. Dip meatballs into egg, then coat with crumbs.
~In a large skillet, cook meatballs in canola oil over medium heat for 10-12 minutes.
If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Cheeseburger Balls appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/02/14/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-bacon-cheeseburger-balls-3-171147/