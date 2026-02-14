BOSWELL-The end of a rather forgetful and difficult season came on Friday night for the Curwensville Golden Tide. A year that saw growing pains, challenging opponents and a tough league, saw the last game come on Friday night via one last road trip out to Boswell, as the North Star Cougars were ready to do battle in a game that had already been postponed twice due to weather.

At the end of 32 minutes, the Cougars pounced on the visitors, and Curwensville would see the season come to a conclusion in a 45-37 final.

Neither team really had a lot to show in the opening quarter, as the combined 12 points that were scored did not indicate who was the better team. It felt as though both were off to a slower start than expected, but soon the Cougars found their footing and made it a tougher game for the opposition.

North Star outscored Curwensville in the second quarter to take a 23-16 lead into the break, but Curwensville was not out of the game by any stretch.

Keeping the game to within two possessions was critical, and the Tide did that in the third, as they were down just six points heading into the final quarter of the season. The tight battle, unfortunately, went the way of North Star, who edged out the final quarter by two points to set the final.

Evan McCartney led the way for the Tide with a 19-point effort. For North Star, Bryson Durst led the charge with a 19-point effort.

Curwensville’s season concludes with a final record of 3-19.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 6 10 10 11 – 37

North Star 6 17 9 13 – 45

FINAL GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD: