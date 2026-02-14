CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — For a half, it looked like Cranberry was stuck in traffic.

The Berries want to run. They want to turn rebounds into fast break layups, steals into easy points, defensive stops into sprints the other way.

But on Friday night at Tippin Gymnasium, Brookville made sure the game was played in a phone booth.

For two quarters, at least.

The two teams were tied 11-11 after one quarter. Cranberry crept into halftime with a 23-16 lead — hardly the pace it prefers.

Then, finally, the floor opened up.

Cranberry scored 39 points over the final two quarters, pulling away for a 62-43 win over Brookville in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. The Berries will meet Clarion for the KSAC championship Saturday at 8 p.m., again at Tippin Gymnasium.

Brookville Area and Cranberry Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

“It’s a big floor. It’s a big arena. It’s a different thing for us,” Cranberry coach Ed McIntyre said. “I’m really proud of the guys. I’ve been proud of them all year, even when things were tough or when there was adversity or injuries, they continue to fight through it the whole time.”

If Cranberry needed a steady hand early, it found one in Shia Sanchez.

The sophomore guard finished with 17 points, but his biggest imprint may have come on the defensive end. Tasked with guarding Brookville star Isaac Burkett, Sanchez held him scoreless — the second time this month he’s has done so.

“Shia has just done a great job with that stuff,” McIntyre said. “Pretty good for a sophomore.”

At halftime, McIntyre challenged him.

“Shia and I had a conversation at halftime that he needed to play like Shia plays in the second half, not like the guy who was standing around in the first half,” McIntyre said, a grin creasing his face. “He really lived up to that in the second half. He was a difference-maker in the second half. I told him when he came out, he was the difference-maker in the second half, clearly. His rebounding. His defensive effort.”

Sanchez responded by attacking the rim, cleaning the glass and igniting the transition game Cranberry had been waiting for.

And once the Berries started to run, Brookville had trouble keeping pace.

Blake Marchinke, who scored 19 points, delivered the finishing touches. Nine of his points came in the final quarter, as Cranberry turned a manageable margin into a runaway.

Marchinke played with a black wrap supporting his sprained left shoulder. Didn’t slow the junior down one bit.

“Everybody knows that Blake’s a terrific basketball player,” McIntyre said. “We rely on him for a ton, and he always comes through. I don’t know that I can give a higher compliment to a guy.”

Owen May led Brookville with 13 points, and the Raiders’ early defensive discipline kept them within striking distance. They slowed the tempo, forced Cranberry into half-court sets and limited the Berries to 23 first-half points.

But in the second half, Cranberry stretched its legs.

Rebounds became outlets. Outlets became layups. The big floor that felt unfamiliar early suddenly felt like home.

“Brookville is a great team. They have really good players,” McIntyre said. “We know Clarion and Moniteau are really good teams. So our work’s cut out for us. I thought the guys prepared pretty well. I thought they were really focused before the game. So hopefully that will carry over.”

For McIntyre, the win was about more than one night.

It was about the program.

“I’m really lucky,” he said. “From elementary, all the way to high school, we have great coaches who put in a lot of time. Guys have put a lot of time in in the offseason. I think Cranberry basketball is in a really good position this year and for many years. I’m really proud of all of them. Really proud of everyone. I’m just lucky to be along for the ride.”

Brookville Area and Cranberry Area High School sports coverage on Explore and ExploreSportspa.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

The post Brookville Boys Fall to Cranberry in KSAC Semis appeared first on exploreJefferson.