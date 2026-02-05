PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on a crash late last month on Interstate 80.

PSP DuBois responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound at the 86.2 mile marker in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, on January 22 at approximately 8:50 a.m.

According to police, Jovan A. Brandt, 36, of Hollywood, Fla., was operating a 2018 Kenworth T680. Police said his vehicle was disabled from a previous crash and was blocking both lanes of eastbound traffic.

Troopers said 35-year-old Cathie P. Nakalyowa, of Capitol Heights, Md., was approaching the scene in her 2023 Freightliner, when she slowed to a near stop and moved toward the right shoulder in an attempt to get around Brandt’s vehicle.

Police say as this was happening, a third vehicle, a 1998 Peterbilt driven by 23-year-old Craig N. Zimmerman, of McAlisterville, was negotiating the left turn in the roadway, and approached the scene with both lanes being blocked. As a result, police say Zimmerman split the other two trucks, and struck Nakalyowa’s vehicle causing minor damage.

Troopers said Zimmerman’s vehicle then traveled eastbound and left the roadway before striking an embankment, where it came to rest.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Nakalyowa and Zimmerman were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to police. Brandt was not.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Company and Bricen Towing.

