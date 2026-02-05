JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities released information on three unrelated incidents this week across Jefferson and Clearfield counties—including a physical assault, a Megan’s Law violation, and an animal neglect charge—according to Pennsylvania State Police reports and court records.

Assault in Brady Township

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) DuBois responded to a residence on School Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, on Feb. 2, 2026, for a report of a verbal domestic dispute. Following an investigation, troopers determined that a 40-year-old Luthersburg woman allegedly struck a 57-year-old Luthersburg man in the face with a closed fist. The woman was cited for harassment involving unwanted physical contact. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 46-3-01.

Megan’s Law Violation

In a separate incident, PSP DuBois troopers were notified on Feb. 2, 2026, of a possible Megan’s Law violation on Murray Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police confirmed a violation had occurred; the suspect, identified as a 33-year-old female from Reynoldsville, was located and remanded to the Jefferson County Jail.

Animal Neglect

Court records show that a 35-year-old Valier man was charged in connection with an animal neglect case investigated by PSP Punxsutawney. He faces a summary offense of neglect of animals stemming from a January 27 incident. The case was filed through Magisterial District Court 54-3-01 and remains active.

