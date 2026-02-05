DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police at DuBois responded to a commercial vehicle crash caused by a tire in the roadway on Interstate 80 westbound in DuBois.

Police say the crash occurred near mile marker 96.2 in DuBois, Clearfield County, on January 22 at approximately 1:43 a.m.

According to state police, Bernardo Asencio, 37, of Lancaster, was traveling westbound in the left lane of Interstate 80 while operating a 2025 Kenworth T680 when his vehicle struck a tire that was lying in the roadway.

Troopers said Asencio’s vehicle continued traveling westbound until approximately mile marker 95.0, where the tractor-trailer came to its final rest.

Police reported that Asencio was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident and was not injured.

State police noted that they were assisted by Bricen Towing at the scene.

