WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — John Fetterman on Thursday recognized seven Pennsylvania athletes who will represent the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

“In the greatest country there is, it’s no surprise we have the best athletes in the world representing us at the Olympics, with seven of them from Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said in a statement. “It takes years of commitment and sacrifice, endless support from loved ones, and a passion for the sport to make it to this level.”

Fetterman said he was proud to recognize the athletes for earning a spot on Team USA and representing the Commonwealth on the world stage.

“I send my full support and best wishes to all our great Olympians as they compete on the world stage,” he added.

The Pennsylvania athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games include:

Andrew Heo, of Warrington, competing in short track speedskating

Summer Britcher, of Glen Rock, competing in luge

Vincent Trocheck, of Pittsburgh, competing in men’s ice hockey

Daniel Barefoot, of Johnstown, competing in skeleton

Jasmine Jones, of Greensburg, competing in bobsled

Ava McNaughton, of Wexford, competing in women’s ice hockey

Taylor Anderson, of Broomall, competing in curling

The seven Pennsylvanians will join a total of 232 athletes representing the United States, making the 2026 roster the largest U.S. Winter Olympic Team ever assembled. The total surpasses the 228 athletes who competed for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang and the 222 athletes who competed at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6, with competition concluding Sunday, February 22, following the Closing Ceremony at the Verona Olympic Arena.

The post Fetterman Celebrates Pennsylvania’s Olympic Presence Ahead of 2026 Winter Games appeared first on exploreJefferson.