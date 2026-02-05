Union School District is seeking qualified candidates to serve as Part-Time and Substitute/Evening Event Police Officers to support the safety and security of students, staff, and the school community.

Applicants must have successfully completed ACT 120 Municipal Police Training or have prior experience as a Pennsylvania State Police Officer in good standing, and must maintain NASRO training, annual MPOETC training, current firearms qualification, and CPR/First Aid certification. If applying for evening event work only, NASRO training is not required.

Candidates must possess all required state and federal clearances to operate within a public school setting, be at least 21 years of age, and hold a high school diploma or GED.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, Union School District Employment Application, copy of Pennsylvania Police Officer Commission or Certification of Completion of ACT 120 Municipal Police Training, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168 clearances (all required clearances must be current within one year of the date of application), college transcripts if available, proof of ACT 126 Mandated Reporter Training, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin on Monday, February 23, 2026; however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an EOE.

