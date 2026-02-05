BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Local police apprehended a wanted immigrant on Wednesday morning after a vehicle malfunction left the individual stranded in a parking lot.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, Brookville Borough Police were called to the BFS Convenience Store along West Main Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon the arrival of Chief Vince Markle and Officer Micky Stormer, the driver attempted to move the truck through the parking lot, but the front tire fell off, leaving the vehicle disabled. The driver was found to have no driver’s license or identification, possessing only a passport from Nicaragua. Additionally, the vehicle’s information did not appear on file.

A subsequent investigation revealed the wanted immigrant had been arrested on June 3, 2022, by the U.S. Border Patrol in Hidalgo, Texas, after illegally entering the United States by swimming across the Rio Grande. Although he was issued reporting instructions and a Notice to Appear, the individual later absconded from the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, leading ICE to terminate his participation on Dec. 28, 2023.

In October 2024, ICE received a tip that the individual was living and working in Hammond, Indiana. The wanted immigrant had been sought for over three and a half years for violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Following the local investigation and identification, ICE agents traveled to Brookville on Wednesday to take the individual into custody.