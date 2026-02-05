Dr. James Michael Martino, age 91, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Christ the King Manor.

Born on March 16, 1934 in Sykesville, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Blanche (D’Amico) Martino. Jim graduated from Sykesville High School in 1952. There he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball and met his future wife, Patty Zimmerman. Following high school, Jim attended Clarion State Teachers College. Jim and Pat wed on November 24, 1955, during his senior year of college and lived in Clarion.

After graduating from Clarion in 1956 with a BS in Education, Mathematics & Science, he and Pat moved back to DuBois where he taught math in the Huston Township School District and the Brady Township School District, remaining there through its merger with the DuBois Area School District.

During his early teaching years, he was awarded a National Science Foundation award which gave him the opportunity to get his master’s degree at the Pennsylvania State University. He received his M.Ed. from Penn State in 1961. While at Penn State, Jim served in the ROTC Program.

Jim decided that he wanted to try dental school. He and Pat, plus their two daughters, moved to Pittsburgh in autumn 1961 where he attended and excelled at the Pitt Dental School. Jim graduated with honors as a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Pittsburgh in 1965. He graduated in the top ten of his class, and was a member of the honor dental society Omicron Kappa Upsilon.

Just before graduation, Jim was approached by the president of the local Sykesville bank. They had built a new building,and were offering Jim an opportunity to purchase their former building if he would return to Sykesville to open his practice there. Jim accepted the offer and returned with his young family after graduation. In 1966, they moved to DuBois.

Jim was a beloved dentist. He practiced dentistry in Sykesville for 35 years. He served his patients loyally, often responding to dental inquiries or emergencies over weekends, holidays, and at all hours.

In addition, he also served his communities in several capacities, most notably as a member of the DuBois Area School Board where he held the elected offices of director and treasurer for more than 20 years. Doc was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed working and playing in the outdoors, and he loved hunting.

Jim leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of over 70 years, Pat; also four children, Victoria Kosko and her husband Jack of Pittsburgh, PA, Linda DuBois and her husband Dr. John, Dr. Gregory Martino and his wife Kara, and Barry Martino and his wife Dana, all of DuBois, PA, six grandchildren, Zachary, Luke, Justin, Arianna, Haley, and Hanna; four great-grandchildren, Laiken, Sutton, Colette, and Saige.

Papa adored all of his grandchildren, never turning down a chance to spend time with them whether it was in his beloved outdoors, picking them up from school, or even around the kitchen table, tutoring them in math and science.

His friends and associates also received similar dedication from Jim as he was always willing to give advice or help anyone who needed or asked for it.

He was truly the best husband, father, and Papa any of us could have wished for. His strength and resiliency during these last few difficult years of his life proved an inspiration to us all. He will be missed beyond words.

Jim was preceded in death by one son, (James G. Martino), one sister (Evelyn Reid), and two nieces (Roberta Gallagher

and Donna Radaker).

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM from the chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Charles Kaza as celebrant.

Burial will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801, and/or The Sykesville Public Library, 21 East Main Street, Sykesville, PA 15865.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

