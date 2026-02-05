BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities filed a second criminal complaint against a local taxidermist on Thursday after investigators identified 15 new victims, according to the Brookville Borough Police Department.

Chad David Kurtz, 53, of Brookville, faces new counts of fraudulent business practices and theft-related charges. The Brookville Borough Police Department released the new information on February 5 following an investigation into business activities occurring from November 2019 to the present.

Kurtz was originally arrested on February 2 after a multi-year investigation into his business on South White Street. In that initial case, court documents alleged Kurtz took money and animal remains from 16 different victims without finishing the agreed work.

According to the new police release, officers have already identified 15 additional victims, and interviews for others are currently ongoing. The initial investigation began in June 2024 when a victim reported paying for a coyote mount in 2020 that was never delivered.

In previous filings, the Brookville Borough Police Department noted that victims provided Kurtz with animal hides and cash deposits for mounts or tanning services. Some victims reportedly waited over five years for work that stayed unfinished.

Police previously executed a search warrant at a location on South Pickering Street in January 2025. Officers stated they found large quantities of animal hides in various stages of tanning, but none were labeled to show who owned them.

According to earlier court records, Kurtz told an officer in April 2025 that he filed for bankruptcy and was not responsible for returning property. Bank records showed Kurtz closed his business account in November 2024 with a negative balance, the complaint noted.

The charges against Kurtz include:

Deceptive or fraudulent business practices, Felony 3 (4 counts)

Deceptive or fraudulent business practices, Misdemeanor 1 (15 counts)

Deceptive or fraudulent business practices, Misdemeanor 2 (1 count)

Theft by deception, Felony 3 (1 count)

Theft by deception, Misdemeanor 2 (16 counts)

Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, Felony 3 (1 count)

Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, Misdemeanor 1 (15 counts)

Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, Misdemeanor 2 (1 count)

Receiving stolen property, Felony 3 (1 count)

Receiving stolen property, Misdemeanor 1 (18 counts)

Following his February 2 arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, Kurtz was placed in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $15,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 16 at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Brookville Police Department at 814-849-5323. Officer Mickey Stormer is the investigating officer.

