BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Zach Shaffer has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Employee of the Month for December.

Zach has been a valued member of Brookville Equipment Corporation for the past 14 years. He began his career as a Mechanical Assembler and has steadily grown through roles, including Painter, Paint Crew Lead, Paint Supervisor, and now Production Supervisor, overseeing paint, fabrication, and mechanical sub-assembly. His career path reflects both a hands-on skill set and his natural ability to lead and support those around him.

In his current role, Zach oversees production on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, ensuring work moves smoothly through each phase of the process. His responsibilities include directing and scheduling work, reviewing drawings, tracking environmental compliance data required in the paint process, and monitoring parts as they move through production. Whether he’s coordinating schedules, helping locate information on a drawing, or physically moving parts with a forklift, he makes it a priority to do whatever is needed to keep production moving and his team supported.

Over the years, Zach has developed a wide range of skills. Along with hands-on skills, he has built valuable leadership and people management skills, learning best practices through real-world experience. Zach previously worked as a barber. Out of high school, he went to barber school and worked in the field for six years. With his background, it became very useful in the painting world. Attention to detail, patience, and the ability to visualize the finished product all translate directly into producing high-quality finishes.

When it comes to challenges, Zach sees them as part of what makes the job rewarding. While managing production at a high level can be complex, he emphasizes BROOKVILLE’s biggest challenges are always accomplished by teamwork. “We pull off some pretty interesting things here,” he adds. “It’s really fun to be part of a group that finds a way to get the job done.”

As a painter, he originally thought streetcars would be his favorite equipment to work on—and they still stand out for their high level of finish and detail. Today, as a supervisor, he is especially enjoying contract manufacturing projects, where the work is schedulable, repeatable, and consistent, allowing for reliable production planning.

What motivates him each day is simple: getting work done and helping people succeed. He takes pride in assisting his team however is needed—whether that means answering questions, helping troubleshoot a problem, or stepping in to help move parts. That same motivation drives what he loves most about his job: helping people and seeing the project completed successfully.

One of the most important lessons he’s learned throughout his career is knowing when to slow down. “To speed up, you need to slow down,” he says. Rushing through work, especially in paint, often leads to mistakes, while taking time to think through the process leads to better results and a smoother path forward.

Outside of work, Zach enjoys spending time with his family, including his wife and three sons, ages 20, 15, and 10. He stays active through hunting, bicycling, skiing, snowboarding—often at Holiday Valley or Peak’n Peak—and camping whenever possible.

For more information about Brookville Equipment, visit www.brookvillecorp.com.

About Brookville Equipment Corporation

Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA), and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).

