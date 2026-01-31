JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Another Cold Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 126 PM EST Sat Jan 31 2026 COUNTIES Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH- Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion- Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene- Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette- Higher Elevations of Fayette-Indiana-Higher Elevations of Indiana- Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia- Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston- Eastern Preston-Western Tucker- CITIES Including the cities of Champion, Bruceton Mills, Terra Alta, Salem, New Kensington, Ohiopyle, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Morgantown, Greensburg, Clarion, Martins Ferry, Beaver Falls, Murrysville, Parsons, New Martinsville, Donegal, Ambridge, Lower Burrell, Caldwell, New Castle, Wellsburg, Moundsville, St. Clairsville, Hendricks, Armagh, Monessen, East Liverpool, Dover, Zanesville, Washington, Saint George, Carrollton, Butler, Ford City, Rowlesburg, New Philadelphia, Cambridge, Kingwood, Kittanning, Punxsutawney, Hazelton, Ligonier, Malvern, Fairmont, Woodsfield, Brookville, Cadiz, Waynesburg, Follansbee, Wheeling, Monaca, Ellwood City, Coshocton, Aliquippa, Indiana, Steubenville, Weirton, Latrobe, Uniontown, Columbiana, Coopers Rock, and Canonsburg 126 PM EST Sat Jan 31 2026 ...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

